Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mugabe Reveals Successor for 0,5 Seconds – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Mugabe Reveals Successor for 0,5 Seconds
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Terrence Mawawa, Mutare | President Robert Mugabe' s slip of the tongue during last Friday's youth rally has alarmed Zanu PF successionists, it has emerged. With old age visibly taking its toll on the veteran leader, party heavyweights jostling to
Soldiers accused of frogmarching residentsNewsDay
Zimbabwean opposition ready to depose frail Robert MugabeThe Zimbabwe Mail
Zimbabwe: Mugabe Is a Leader of Darkness, Says Biti's PDPAllAfrica.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.