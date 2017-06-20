Mugabe Reveals Successor for 0,5 Seconds – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Mugabe Reveals Successor for 0,5 Seconds
Terrence Mawawa, Mutare | President Robert Mugabe' s slip of the tongue during last Friday's youth rally has alarmed Zanu PF successionists, it has emerged. With old age visibly taking its toll on the veteran leader, party heavyweights jostling to …
