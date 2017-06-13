Mugabe’s Zimbabwe bans maize imports after bumper crop – Independent
|
Independent
|
Mugabe's Zimbabwe bans maize imports after bumper crop
Independent
Harare, Zimbabwe | AFP | Zimbabwe has banned the import of corn after enjoying a bumper crop that authorities hope will be enough to feed the nation and stimulate home-grown production, state-owned media reported Tuesday. Zimbabwe was once known …
Zimbabwe: Gmb Gets $200m for Grain Purchase
Zimbabwe bans grain imports after higher maize output
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!