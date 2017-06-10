Mujuru regrets 2013 Zanu PF win – NewsDay
NewsDay
Mujuru regrets 2013 Zanu PF win
NewsDay
NATIONAL People's Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru has claimed it was a huge mistake for her to vigorously campaign for Zanu PF in 2013, saying the party's resounding victory was responsible for the current economic problems facing the country.
