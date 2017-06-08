Pages Navigation Menu

Mum stabs her newborn daughter to death with scissors, while her boyfriend played XBox

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

A MUM stabbed her baby to death with a pair of scissors seconds after she was born then dumped her body in the bin while her boyfriend played X-box in the next room, a court heard. Rachel Julie Tunstill allegedly stabbed tiny Mia Kelly 15 times in the bathroom of the home she shared with […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

