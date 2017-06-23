Mumbai is India’s most expensive city, says Cost of Living Survey – Times of India
|
Times of India
|
Mumbai is India's most expensive city, says Cost of Living Survey
Times of India
MUMBAI: According to Mercer's 23rd annual Cost of Living Survey, Mumbai – ranked 57 – is India's most expensive city for expatriates, inching closer to break into the top 50 most expensive cities in the world. Recommended By Colombia. New Delhi, ranked …
Nigeria: Lagos Is 29th Most Expensive City to Live in the World, Abuja 59th
If you live in Lagos, then you're in the 13th most expensive city in the world
Asian cities are the most expensive for expats
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!