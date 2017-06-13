Munich shooting: Four hurt at suburban railway station – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Munich shooting: Four hurt at suburban railway station
BBC News
A German policewoman was shot in the head when a man grabbed her gun at a suburban station in Munich. The woman, 26, was critically wounded and two bystanders were lightly hurt in the shooting at Unterföhring S-Bahn station, police said. Police shot …
Munich shooting: several people, police officer, injured
Multiple people injured in shooting at Munich railway station
Munich shooting: Several injured as shots fired 'after attacker steals policewoman's gun' in subway station
