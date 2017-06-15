Murder case: Late Joy Odama’s mother laments slow pace of police investigations

n a bid to get justice in the murder case of Late Miss Joy Odama, a 200 level undergraduate of Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH), whose death occurred on December 22, 2016 at the residence of one Alhaji Usman Adamu in Abuja, Mrs Philomena Odama, mother of deceased has lamented the slow pace of Police investigation after six months of her daughter’s death.

Mrs Odama made this known yesterday while addressing pressmen in Abuja.

According to Mrs Odama, it is baffling that the Police have ordered a fresh autopsy to be conducted again in the same Nation Hospital Abuja, where the first one was conducted. She has, however, appealed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to come to their aid to ensure justice prevails in the case.

In the same vein, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has frowned at the manner at which the case is being handled. The governor also vowed to ensure that the family of Late Joy Odama gets justice in the case.

