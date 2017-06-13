Murder of Major Mahama: Twelve (12) On Police Wanted List… – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Murder of Major Mahama: Twelve (12) On Police Wanted List…
Peace FM Online
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has mounted an intensive search for the arrest of 12 key suspects for their alleged major roles in the gruesome murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi in May this …
Don't produce any movie on Maj. Mahama's lynching – Family appeals
Eradicating lynching from Ghana
12 on Police Wanted List over Mahama's murder
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!