MURIC condemns attack on Ekiti mosque by masquerades, fingers Fayose
Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has strongly condemned the recent attack on a mosque in Ekiti State where several worshipers were injured and many properties were destroyed. DAILY POST recalls that there was violence in Ikun Ekiti, a town under Moba Local Government last week as masqueraders attacked Muslims while breaking their fast in the Central […]
