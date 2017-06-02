Musa, Abdullahi, Troost-Ekong ‎Confident Ahead South Africa Clash

Super Eagles stars are brimming in confidence ahead of next weekend's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Nigerian side outclassed the Hawks of Togo 3-0 in an international friendly in Paris on Thursday with a brace from Ahmed Musa and another strike from Kelechi Iheanacho.

The win extended the three–time African champions' unbeaten run to eight games, winning six and drawing two. The Eagles scored 15 goals while conceding only five.

Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa admits in a tweet on his verified handle @Ahmedmusa718 that the win was a good way to start the month.

"Good to start the new month,with goals and winning, good game guys," the 24 year old who remarried in Abuja last month tweets.

Anorthosis Famagusta defender Shehu Abdullahi also believes the win will keep the team in a positive mood ahead of the crucial game against South Africa.

"Matchday Result: Nigeria 3-0 Togo. Congratulations to the team! Big win ahead of @BafanaBafana game. Positive mood. Thanks for your support," Abdullahi write on his handle, @OfficialShehu.

William Troost-Ekong who got the captaincy armband for the last three minutes of the encounter after Elderson Echiejile was replaced by Stephen Odey, is also pleased to have led the side.

"3-0 win against Togo. Congrats to the boys making their debut today. Honoured to wear the captain band for my country at the end. Fighting together for our Nigeria," he

writes via his verified account, @wtroostekong.

The Super Eagles will fly into Abuja on board Air France this afternoon without Elderson Echiejile who will wed his spouse Vvemo down on Saturday in Paris.

The post Musa, Abdullahi, Troost-Ekong ‎Confident Ahead South Africa Clash appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

