Musa: I’m Now A Happy Man After My Second Marriage

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles and Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa says he has found happiness once again after marrying a second wife, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Musa, 24, divorced his wife of four years and mother of his two kids, Jamila, before marrying a new wife in Juliet Adeh last month.

Musa told Completesportsnigeria.com that he is once again happy as a married man.

"Marriage is not new to me but I believe it was a right move to make when I did," Musa told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"The past remains in the past.

"I'm happy now and I think well and I can focus on my game which suffered a bit."

Musa struggled in his first season in the Premier League, scoring four goals in 32 appearances Leicester in all competitions.

The post Musa: I'm Now A Happy Man After My Second Marriage appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria.

