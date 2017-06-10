Musa linked with Fenerbahce – SuperSport
SuperSport
Musa linked with Fenerbahce
SuperSport
Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa is set to leave former English Premier League champions Leicester City this summer – after just one season with the club. The Foxes are in talks with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce, according to the Mirror in the UK, …
Musa: I'm not aware of Fernebahce's interest
Fenerbahce want Ahmed Musa
Club confident over Leicester City transfer deal, club chief confirms informal talks with player
