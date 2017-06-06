Musa, Omeruo, Echiejile Land In Uyo As Eagles Train For Bafana

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles trio Ahmed Musa, Elderson Echiejile and Kenneth Omeruo have arrived in Uyo for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The three senior players completed the squad for the qualifier against Bafana Bafana.

Omeruo was involved in his Turkish club Alanyaspor's last game of the season over the weekend, while Echiejile got married also at the weekend.

Musa was with the team for the two friendly games against Corsica and Togo before leaving camp.

With the arrival of the three players, the number of Super Eagles players currently in camp is now 24.

"@EldersonEch, @Ahmedmusa718 and Kenneth @omeruo22 have now arrived in camp," the Super Eagles Twitter handle confirmed on Tuesday.

The handle also posted pictures of the team's first training session in Uyo, which was held on Tuesday.

The South African squad is expectd to arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday for the qualifier.

