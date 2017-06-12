Museveni in Addis for IGAD summit

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia| PPU| President Yoweri Museveni has held a meeting with the Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in Addis Ababa.

The meeting took place this afternoon shortly before the official starting of the 31st Extraordinary Summit of the Inter-Government Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister is the current Chairman of IGAD, an 8-member economic bloc that brings together Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

At the last summit in March, President Uhuru Kenyatta made an appeal to the international community to act right to fully bring back Somalia into the fold of the international community of nations.

Kenyatta rooted for durable solutions to the Somali refugees problem, and said the recent presidential elections in Somalia is the latest indication that Somalia is on the right track.

He credited the determination of Somalia’s people, the commitment by the African Union and the support of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for the progress.

THE LAST IGAD MEETING

IGAD: Kenyatta roots for increased support for Somali https://t.co/jBkr6LSIQ5 pic.twitter.com/md2JsGa7ca — The Independent (@UGIndependent) March 25, 2017

The post Museveni in Addis for IGAD summit appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

