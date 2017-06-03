Museveni launches initiative on skilling the girl child

Kampala, Uganda | PPU | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has launched “The presidential initiative on skilling the girl child” at the Northern Wing of Wandegeya market outside Kampala.

The Presidential Initiative on Skilling The girl child, aims to reduce on the unemployment rates by offering girls extra skills in baking, tailoring, weaving, shoe-making and hair-dressing.

Under this initiative, 700 young women are currently enrolled for training at the two centers in Kampala at Wandegeya and Crested Towers.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, President Museveni said that after ensuring peace and stability in the nation, it is now possible to start such initiatives and that these are what Uganda needs to attain Middle Income Development goals.

Museveni hailed the initiative as one that will help the girl child create wealth and also help uplift others by creating jobs when their businesses expand.

Addressing himself to elected leaders in Kampala district in particular and the country at large, Museveni urged them to help develop their communities

“These elected leaders have the task to stir development and wealth creation of their respective areas of service.”

In addition to training and equipping girls in Kampala, the project will help the young women to start up small businesses which can later grow to employ others. It will be spread in all Kampala’s Divisions.

This initiative has been hailed as one that has the potential of eliminating the importation of second hand clothes since the trained girls will be able to make clothes in the long run. This will also provide market for raw materials like cotton from Kasese.

“We also plan to increase the number of these centres to cover all the divisions of Kampala to reduce on transport cost for the girls and also provide tools and capital to all those who will have completed the training successfully,” revealed Museveni.

The are over 700 girl-trainees at the two facilities where the project, which targets vulnerable urban girls aged 16-30 years, is conducted. pic.twitter.com/PSPly8qu3T — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 2, 2017

Government will give tools & capital to all successful trainees so that they start up small businesses which can grow to employ other people pic.twitter.com/cnctJ2HXko — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 2, 2017

In the long run, products made by these girls like clothes should replace the second-hand garments we import from places like China. pic.twitter.com/BDJ0xkBsps — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 2, 2017

I later toured several shops in Wandegeya and bought myself a new pair of shoes. pic.twitter.com/yUa9pFWzjC — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 2, 2017

Trainee hairdressers who welcomed @KagutaMuseveni in Wandegeya. Presidential Initiative on skilling the girl child @Jadwong @Pamankunda pic.twitter.com/XjWawc60jC — Nabusayi L. Wamboka (@lindahNabusayi) June 2, 2017

The post Museveni launches initiative on skilling the girl child appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

