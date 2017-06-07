MUSEVENI: Uganda to focus on 5 strategic issues in 2017-18
Kampala, Uganda| PWATCH UG| President Yoweri Museveni has during the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday outlined five key issues as major drivers towards economic stability for the country.
The five issues include, “peace, development of the infrastructure and the human resource; wealth creation, job creation, and market access.”
Peace, the President said, “means absence of war but it must also include absence of lawlessness.”
Although he boasted of having ended the 20 year civil war by the Lord’s Resistance Army, the Allied Defence Forces in the neighbouring D.R Congo and cattle rustlers in Karamoja, Museveni said that the country was faced with a few spikes of lawlessness.
“Recently, there has been a spike of lawlessness in the country involving the murder of AIGP Kaweesi, Sheikhs, Major Kiggundu, Joan Kagezi, Chairman Okware in Namayingo, Rwamutwe in Bushenyi, the town clerk of Gulu, the Eritrean businessman, etc.” he said.
“There [are] also numerous break-ins in homes and some people were throwing leaflets threatening violence,” added Museveni
He blamed these developments on what he called “a few gaps” characterised by lack of funding on account of competing demands.
