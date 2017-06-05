MUSIC: Aden Solomon – Tewogbope (Accept My Praise)

Aden Solomon is a vivacious singer, songwriter, and composer. Aden Solomon is a gifted fusion gospel artist with a unique Nigerian sound that appeals to both local and global audience. Prominent for the release of his first two singles Baba Ese and Ireni (Goodness).

He is here again with a brand new single titled Tewogbope (Accept My Praise). With this song, he emphasizes that regardless of what you have gone through or going trough, you should thank God. As much as it a song of gratitude to God it also touches several scenarios and situations that seemed overwhelming yet the Almighty brought you through, stressing the fact that God has been your source and sustenance. Produced by DR.JAY

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/AUD-20170605-WA0004.mp3

