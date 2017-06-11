MUSIC: Amal Kash – Mungu Pekee & Nagode (Mashup)

Amal Kash the independent sensational songstress from Uganda in a music school in Lagos Nigeria, is back as she releases a smashing brand new mash up (It’s a mixture of Yemi Alade’s “Na Gode” and Nyashinski’s “Mungu Pekee”) for her fans during this season, after her ever first single” GOTTA GO”.

In Mash-up , the singer expresses her gratitude to God Almighty and also shows her skillful act of recreation.

In anticipation of her highly anticipated single which is due for release today Friday the 9th June 2017.

The song was produced by super producer Kush.

Amal Kash urge you all to kindly support her by going online to click and download the brand new song for your listening thank you all and God bless as you download.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Amal-Kash-Mungu-Pekee-Nagode-Mashup.mp3

