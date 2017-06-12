MUSIC: AY-Bangz – Shade

Pentra Sound newly signed act- Ayo-ola Michael fakankun “Ay-Bangz” has been in the studios for a while making sounds to postion him as one of Nigeria’s foremost talented act.

He is out with an Afro-fused sound titled- “Shade” produced by Igodan. His label, Pentra Sound who have always assured us Ay-Bangz has got so much to offer the Nigeria music industry is kicking off officially with this mindblowing track.

Keep up with Ay-Bangz twitter/Facebook/Instagram: @Ay_Bangz.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Ay-Bangz-Shade-Prod.-by-Igodan-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: AY-Bangz – Shade appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

