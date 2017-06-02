MUSIC: BEE-Y – Set Up

Obatimilehin Mathew Adebayo a.k.a ‘BEE-Y’ originally from Ondo State, born and brought up in Lagos known for is hit single CONTRABAND his back with another banger called SET-UP this song will take you on a journey while you move the beat! Trust me you gonna love this one! new song titled “SET-UP” produced by supersoniq. Check it out!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/BEE-Y-SETUPmp3.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

