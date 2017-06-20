Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: CAften X Zillzy – Maga Dis

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Cafnations new school rap act CAFTEN who has been steady lifting the banners of IGBO RAP is out with an afro-vibe tittled “MAGA DIS” featuring RESOVIBE RECORDS youngest act ZILLZY.

The song was produced and mixed by south-east quick rising producer FMBASS BEATX.

