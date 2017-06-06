MUSIC: Chad Da Don ft. Cello x The Wrecking Crew – Money And The Power

Chad Da Don makes a comeback as he releases the highly anticipated single Money And The Power featuring Cello and the The Wrecking Crew. The track has been trending on Twitter for some time now and the boy finally blesses us with this heat. We’ve been waiting on it since we saw the announcement.

Soon as the beat falls in you’re waiting with baited breath for the juice. The hook tag team is major key, the synergy of each voice on the track is so eventful. It’s like a blind magic show performed through sound.

Stream below:

