MUSIC: CKay Ft. Dremo – Gaddemit

Chocolate City Music’s hit making producer turned fresh faced crooner – CKay, releases a follow up single and reveals his lover man side after honoring his Eastern Nigerian roots with his debut single “Nkechi”. “Gaddemit” is a mid tempo song that is an ode to youthful playfulness and a cheeky take on conversations that young men who have recently come of age have among themselves.

The single is definitely a pop song but CKay’s sexy voice and laid back delivery gives it a contemporary RnB vibe. The song features DMW rapper Dremo; who brings the heat with a fast rap with mixed Yoruba and street English lingo.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/CKay-Ft.-Dremo-Gaddemit.mp3

