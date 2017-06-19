MUSIC: ConA’stone – Igbanladogi

Racing through blaring synths on ominous base groove and voice-note cuts, ConA’Stone drops ‘Igbanladogi‘, a track that goes from racy bumpy hook to intent verse lines on a reduced progression…

Produced by J. Meed, ‘Igbanladogi’ is the story of goal-getting, way-forging and not caring about haters. It is the narrative of focus from a been-through angle.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Igbanladogi-Street-Version.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

