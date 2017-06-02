MUSIC: DJ Flex ft. Phizbarz & Tyce – Banku Music (Remix)

​African-American disc jockey DJ Flex links up with Rebarz Nation music star Phizbarz and Tyce to create a blazing remix for previously released budding hit “Banku Music”.

Headed by Phizbarz and his honeyed vocals; the fan favourite gets a revamped instrumentation and ear-worm arrangement that makes the track an extremely addictive winner.

The DJ Flex remix is sure to make a splash on the charts and dance-floors across the continent at large. Follow the trio on social media via @phizbarz, therealdjflex and @tyceondeck.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DJ-Flex-Banku-Music-Remix-ft.-Phizbarz-Tyce.mp3

