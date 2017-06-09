MUSIC: Dr. Vades ft. Wande Coal & Beenie Man – Freaky

UK Urban production duo, Dr. Vades, team up with Afrobeats heavyweight Wande Coal, and Dancehall legend, Beenie Man, on their latest single “Freaky“.

You can hear multi-genre elements from all parties on the track, making it a proper global tune.

Enjoy the freaky tune and get sleaky (wink).



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Dr.-Vades-Freaky-ft.-Beenieman-Wande-Coal.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Dr. Vades ft. Wande Coal & Beenie Man – Freaky appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

