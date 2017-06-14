MUSIC: EdyBornGreat – Ode ni Jesu

Edith Ufuoma Ijuwa, the Nigerian minister. The multi talented Gospel vocalist, social transformer, motivational writer and songwriter popularly Known as EdyBornGreat has continued to blaze the trail with her beautiful voice.

Edith Ufuoma Ijuwa, Born in 1984 to her Nigerian parent from Ozoro Isoko North delta state.

The Beautiful Songstress draws inspiration from God and life experiences, in her bid to affect lives positively after she was brought back to life by God from coma describing it as her statement of faith, love, hope and restoration.

EdyBornGreat debut album “THE NAME OF JESUS was recorded and mixed by K-Solo it as been described as a spiritual and artistic masterpiece with the hit track ‘Ode Ni Jesu’ a soft rock tune delivered energetically with her vocal dexterity generating so much interest locally and internationally.

The Talented Songstress began her music career at the age of 11 from the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim & Seraphim, Mount of Salvation, where she was a member of the choir. She was inspired by Onyeka Onwenu, CeCe Winans and then developed a love for both music and the gospel at a very young age.

She joined Glory of God Pentecostal Mission in the year 2000 and also sang and still singing in the choir till date. She has ministered and taken the Gospel Music beyond the shores of Nigeria to other neighboring countries like Zambia, Tanzania and Kenya to mention a few.

However in her determination to fulfill her academic goals, she attended Lagos State Government/Model College Ojo. She has a Diploma in Air Transport Management from Lagos Aviation Training Center, Ijesa and holds a B.Sc. in History & International Relations from Lagos State University, Ojo.

Edith and her husband Samson lives in Lagos Nigeria and enjoy the time spent with their two lovely children Michael and Gold.



