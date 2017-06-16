MUSIC: Efe – Somebody (Prod. By Duktoh Sett) – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
MUSIC: Efe – Somebody (Prod. By Duktoh Sett)
360Nobs.com
BBNaija (See Gobe) winner, Efe Michel Ejeba, popular known professionally as EFE, shares a new banger christened “Somebody”. The mid-tempo banger was produced by his long time friend and Matrix Nation in-house producer, Duktoh Sett. The track …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!