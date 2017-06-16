MUSIC: Efe – Somebody (Prod. By Duktoh Sett)

BBNaija (See Gobe) winner, Efe Michel Ejeba, popular known professionally as EFE, shares a new banger christened “Somebody”.

The mid-tempo banger was produced by his long time friend and Matrix Nation in-house producer, Duktoh Sett.

The track comes as an appetizer as we await the official music to his cliché track “Based on Logistics #BOL” which was premiered a while back.

To keep his fans pumped, the 1K1M ambassador took to twitter saying “#EfeNation while we await the release of #BOL video…shld i drop a new jam..coz i feel lyk giving u guys a song to dance to”.

Check on the track below and enjoy.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Somebody-by-Efe-Prod.-by-Duktor-Sett.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Efe – Somebody (Prod. By Duktoh Sett) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

