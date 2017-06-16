Pages Navigation Menu

Music: Efe – Somebody (You need to listen to this)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija reality TV show winner, Efe Ejebe, popularly known as Efe has released a new jam he titles “Somebody”. As usual, the track was produced by his long-time friend producer, Duktor Sett. Efe released this new track as an appetizer while we await the Official Music Video to his First single after leaving …

