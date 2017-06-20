Music : Idris King – ‘Cruise’ – Pulse Nigeria
|
Music : Idris King – 'Cruise'
Pulse Nigeria
Iidris King one of the brain behind the 90s baby retro nostalgic lifestyle brand has put out a one minute twenty two second tune titled 'Cruise'. The rapper in the song pays compliment to Alternative Soul singer Lady Donli at some point in the song …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!