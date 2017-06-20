Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Music : Idris King – ‘Cruise’ – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Music : Idris King – 'Cruise'
Pulse Nigeria
Iidris King one of the brain behind the 90s baby retro nostalgic lifestyle brand has put out a one minute twenty two second tune titled 'Cruise'. The rapper in the song pays compliment to Alternative Soul singer Lady Donli at some point in the song

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.