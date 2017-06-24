MUSIC: Kenny Uzlee – Yanka

Flying Boys Production Presents Another Banging tune from Nigeria/Spanish Based Multi talented singer – Kenny Uzlee Hit Single titled “Yanka”. He has got numerous songs to His credit in the Likes of Papa Mama, Na So You Be and a host of others. He Dishes out this New Wave Sound to Spice up His fans longing Taste for Good Music. This heavy and groovy Jam Was Produced, mixed & mastered by Akeem da beat.

Follow Kenny Uzlee on Socials via Twitter: @uuzlee & Instagram: @Kennyuzlee

Listen, Download, share and don’t forget to leave your comments behind.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Kenny-Uzlee-Yanka.mp3

