MUSIC: Kezie – Original Enjoyment

Barely 3 months after the release of his debut single “Koma”, Kezie is back with a sophomore offering titled “Original Enjoyment”.

Here Kezie displays his versatility, venturing deep into Afrobeat music, infused into today’s pop sound while still relaying a conscious message simultaneously. Dynamic and adventurous creativity with this one. Classic song! Enjoy! Produced by Dapiano. Mixed by Suka sounds.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/original-enjoyment-mxdmp3.mp3

