Veteran musician Lekan Babalola debuts a very weird song – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Veteran musician Lekan Babalola debuts a very weird song
NAIJ.COM
When most saw the headline, they assumed it was a lie. Who is this Nigerian musician with two Grammy awards that almost no one had heard of? Well, you can read the article again to know more about him. READ ALSO: I don't know what you are talking …
Music : Lekan Babalola – 'Mr Lakaye'
Lekan Babalola: Two-time Grammy winner releases new song
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!