MUSIC: Lil Steve – Party

Lil Steve is not resting on his laurels so far. His singles Ada and Throway are still doing considerably well on radio and online but he’s decided to add more coal to the already burning fire.

His new song ‘Party’ is a mid tempo dance-able tune produced by ‘Swisslizz’. This song is destined to ‘Scatter’ any place as said by Steve on this tune; listen download and share with your friends.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Lil-Steve-Party-Prod-By-Swisslizz1.mp3

