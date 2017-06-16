MUSIC: Maheeda – Sweet | Yataka (Prod. TeeBeeO) – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
MUSIC: Maheeda – Sweet | Yataka (Prod. TeeBeeO)
360Nobs.com
Caroline Sam with popularly known as Maheeda, is a Nigerian singer, who began her musical career as a hip-hop singer, who is known by her fans for sharing raunchy photos on Instagram and making controversial remarks on issues. Her faithful fans at …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!