MUSIC: MC Galaxy – DIO (Refix)

With the recently released “MMM” Album still causing a furore online and on the streets, MCG Empire Boss – MC GALAXY comes through with the refix to DIO (which means come), the 3rd track of the critically acclaimed sophomore body of work.

Produced by the superbly talented rave of the moment – KRIZBEATZ, DIO (Refix) is a mid-tempo song with a high-life feel and a love theme, which shows yet another angle to the music ingenuity of the Sekem Master.

Fiokee helped with the guitar strings to give it a smooth highlife feel and was mastered by Selebobo. DIO (Refix) is definitely one to sacrifice your time and resources for.

Download, Listen up and Enjoy.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/MC-Galaxy-DIO-Refix-_-prod.-KrizBeatz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

