MUSIC: Naj D Ft. Sense Beatz – Some Love

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Naj D feature the producer of his hit songs sense Beatz the specified on his new record ” Some Love”. It has been been vibes on top vibes for Naj D, as he is not taking any break from dropping cool jams
Some Love by Naj D is the good product you get when a dope artiste hook up with a superb producer.

The irresistible adlib by Sense Beatz will make you want to put the song on repeat. Let’s take you through the journey of another fantastic song by Naj D, we are sure that you gonna love this.

Download and enjoy Some Love by Naj D Ft Sense Beatz.

 

