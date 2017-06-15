MUSIC: Nessy Bee Ft. Vyce Carter – Back In The Days (Tha Remix)

Multi-talented superstar Nessy Bee is back with the acclaimed remix of his top-notch single –‘Back In The Days’ featuring revered rapper, Vyce Carter, with a whooping sum of N100,000 cash to be won in his ‘Back In The Days’ music giveaway.

Delivering enthusiastically, Nessy Bee and Vyce Carter’s collaboration on this remix can be considered flawless, the cohesion between the duo and their punchlines are worth applauding.

‘Back In The Days’ remix is a slow and groovy tune produced by Dynamikal. The presence of Vyce Carter on the track added more spices to up the quality of the jam.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/nessy-bee-tha-remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

