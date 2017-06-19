Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Oma P Ft. Don R – One in a Million

Lakareem Empire Music is out to take over the music industry as their foremost artiste Oma P drops another hit.

The sensational song writer and entertainer made a record breaking come back six months ago after he release his official single ‘Give me something’. His style of music varies, all infused with African flavour! from the stable of Lakareem Empire Music we present to you, brand NEW single One in a Million.

On this song, he teamed up with arewa’s finest singer Don R to bring you this party banger produced in Lagos by the exceptional beat popularly known as Mac Julius.

Listen up and enjoy.

 

