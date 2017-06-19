Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Praiz Ft. Sarkodie – Me & You

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

X3M’s talented music act – Praiz, unleashes his latest single – “Me & You” featuring Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

Praiz adds another banger to our playlist as usual, and this times he comes hard with the Ghanian Spark by the rapper – Sarkodie.

Enjoy!


 

