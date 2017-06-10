MUSIC: Seyi Shay Ft. Sarkodie – Weekend Vibes (Remix)

Yea and Sarkodie spice up the weekend vibes with some heavy bars!

Seyi Shay finally drops the long awaited remix to her recently released banger dubbed Weekend Vibes. she recruits the heavyweight Ghanian rapper Sarkodie.. to bless the jam with some few bars.

Listen below and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Seyi-Shay-X-Sarkodie-Weekend-Vibes-Remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

