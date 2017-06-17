MUSIC: Squeeze Tarela – God Of Alert (Waka Waka Refix)

Following his mind-blowing refix of Ycee & Maleek Berry’s Juice titled “That Sauce“; next rated act Squeeze Tarela tackles Selebobo & Davido’s “Waka Waka” in this new installment of the “Record Killa Series”.

Squeeze’s refix which preaches the gospel of prosperity is titled “God of Alert”; and reaffirms the fact that Tarela is the next big thing out of the African continent.

Must Listen and follow him via @isqueezetarela.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Squeeze-Tarela-God-Of-Alert-Waka-Waka-Refix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

