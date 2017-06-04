Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Stanley Enow ft. Mr Eazi – Adore You

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Multiple award winning Cameroonian rapper; Stanley Enow, releases his new music tune titled ‘Adore You’ featuring Nigeria’s own award winning sensational artiste; Mr Eazi.

Enjoy the low tempo easiness in the sounds of both African celebrated music acts.

Listen below:


 

