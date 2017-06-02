MUSIC: Star.One Ft. Maleek Berry & Seyi Shay – Okay

Star.One, UK’s Duo DJ describe themselves as ‘brothers on a muscical journey through a genreless minefield.’ The two blur the lines between Garage, Hip Hop, Grime and Jungle and are known for their fast paced DJ sets.

Here they debut their new single titled “Okay”. On the infectious new tune, The duo brothers teams up with Starboy’s Songbird – Maleek Berry & Nigerian diva – Seyi Shay.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Lyrics video below:

