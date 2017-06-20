Pages Navigation Menu

Music Star Reekado Banks Appreciates “loyal girls”

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Singer Reekado Banks took to his Instagram to appreciate ladies who are loyal to their boyfriends. The Katapot crooner also apologized to ladies, on behalf of all the guys, for all the things they have to endure in relationships. The Mavin Records Star posted the photos below: Photo Credit – Instagram

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

