MUSIC: Tamba Hali – The One For Me (Prod. By Masterkraft)

NFL PLAYER TAMBA HALI launches music career with Soulful Afrobeat “The One for Me”

New York – NFL PLAYER TAMBA HALI launches music career with AfroBeat, Rap, R/B song, “The One for Me” at

TambaTunes.com. A vocal tribute to wonderful classy ladies, his laser focused temperament comes through like a quiet storm. Liberian born, American made, Globally embraced, this Kansas City Chiefs defensive end has embraced his passion, music.

Hali’s history is just as riveting as his current life. He fled from war torn Liberia only to later join his father, a chemist and physicist professor in New Jersey. Then under the tutelage of Joe Paterno, the most victorious coach in the history of the NCAA FBS, he excelled, and became the 1st Round Draft choice in the NFL.

Song Executive Producer, The renowned producer “MasterKraft” and the video Produced and Directed by Patrick Elis.

“I am surprised that he kept this hidden talent bottled up in tackles”, one of his NFL hteam-members shared. Ellen Dunbar, former Miss Africa & CEO Miss Africa organization said, ” It is a beautiful song that lets us know we are loved, admired and appreciated”.

With all the choices of music out there, with misogynous lyrics and descriptions of women as rached, this song rises to the top. I hope every couple that has someone special, they appreciate and care for, plays this song for that person.

“I love women. I wanted this song, these words, the music and the video to tell the story of my appreciation to God for helping me

find her, and to my woman for joining me in this journey of excitement, happiness and contentment. This song reflects life, and every time it is played, it is my desire that person finds love”, said Hali.

The video, The One for Me”, will be released Friday, June 16 on the website,http://tambatunes.com/.



