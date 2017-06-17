MUSIC: Teddy D Fresh Prince ft. iLLBliss – Shout about

If there is one thing we may not be able to take away from ace broadcaster cum artiste, Teddy D Fresh Prince, it’s simply his ability at repositioning himself as a master of both worlds — Media and Music. He has demonstrated that just again and more brilliantly!

Here is another collaborative project the industry must chew for a very long time to come. SHOUT-ABOUT! The light-skinned media lord teams up with frontline rap machine, Illbliss, in this inspirational hiphop piece titled SHOUT-ABOUT!

SHOUT-ABOUT has all that it takes to sit on the global music map with ease. The song was produced by SeunCee, mixed and mastered by Indomix.

SHOUT-ABOUT becomes Teddy’s third studio effort, after “Change My Story” and “Rababa”.

Press the ‘Download’ button and be a part of a new global revolution in inspirational hiphop music. No sit down look…SHOUT-ABOUT!!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Shout-about-Teddy-D-Fresh-Prince.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

