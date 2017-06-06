MUSIC: Terry G Papo – Jaye Jaye

Terry G Papo returns with a brand new follow-up single titled “Jaye Jaye“. This comes as “Oba Crown” and “Omo Dada” are still doing rounds on the airwaves and the radio.

Get your dancing shoes ready cause you must dance to the new Terry Papo vibe. Terry Papo stays strong with the brand new vibe as he also adds a production touch with DXL.

Listen Up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Terry-G-Papo-Jaye-Jaye.mp3

