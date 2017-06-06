MUSIC: Wizkid & Justine Skye – Skin Tight (Refix)

Wizkid & Justin Skye decided to lay a collaborative effort on Mr Eazi’s “Skin Tight” to bring out their own juicy Skin Tight version.

Still on the wizkid Back-to-Back unofficial releases, here comes the Skin Tight version by wizkid and Justin Skye on the Juls produced banger.

With the massive success of Justine Skye’s previously released tune “You don’t know“, You sure know this one is another banger.

Listen Up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Wizkid__Justin_Skye_Skin_Tight_Refix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Wizkid & Justine Skye – Skin Tight (Refix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

